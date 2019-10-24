Princess Goodall, age 63, passed away on Oct.18, 2019 in Hartsville, TN.
Princess leaves to cherish her memories her godmother, Hattie McDonald of Hartsville, TN; two daughters, Kim Fisher of Orlinda, TN and Tiriac (Greggory) Seay of Hartsville, TN; two sisters, Mary (Sammy) Burnley of Hartsville, TN and Hattie-Ann Hickey of Hartsville, TN; one brother, Jefferson "Willie" (Sandra) Dotson; one godson, Don "Pookum" Burnley of Hartsville,TN; three grandchildren, Tyler Fisher of Orlinda, TN, Moriah Weir of Nashville,TN, and Zamiya Seay of Lebanon,TN; two great-grandchildren, Naomi and Devarrio Weir of Nashville,TN; devoted nephews, Kevin Ray Burnley of Hartsville,TN and Joston Baird of Lebanon,TN; devoted nieces, Claricee and Eittah Hickey of Hartsville,TN; a host of other nieces and nephews; and special devoted family friends, the Farley Family, Elaine McClellan, Mona Carr, David Crenshaw, Peggy Weir, Minster Jimmie Rankin, Dollen Talley and Carr-Hellum Funeral Home and staff.
A special thank you to the Dialysis Center of Lebanon and Trousdale Medical Center of Hartsville, TN.
Family visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 24 from 4-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel, 107 Stokes St., in Lebanon.
There will also be visitation Friday, Oct. 25 from 1-2 p.m. with funeral to follow at St. John MB Church, 530 E Main St., in Hartsville.
The eulogist will be Rev. Denzil Bryant and interment will be at Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Carr-Hellum Funeral Home, 129 Foxall St., Hartsville, TN, 615-374-3124.
