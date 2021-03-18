Priscilla Dean Thomas, age 74, of Watertown, died Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
Born Jan. 17, 1947 in Fayetteville, TN, she was the daughter of the late William Quincy Marshall and Ruby Brown Marshall and was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby E. Thomas in 2017; a brother, Bill Marshall and an infant sister, Virginia Marshall.
Priscilla was a 30-year employee of Hartmann Luggage.
She is survived by her daughters, Alicia (John) Robinson of Lebanon, Andrea (Junior Davis) Thomas of Watertown, Sonia (Leland Hill) Thorne of Lebanon; grandchildren, Brandi (Daniel) Harp, Matthew (Alicia) Robinson, Paige (Jeff) Musser; step-grandchildren, Tiffany Garrett and Justin Davis; great-grandchildren, Brandt and Ethan Harp, Noah, Owen and Wyatt Musser and a Robinson great-grandchild due in September; step-great-grandchildren, Tristen Oliver, McKenzie Lockwood, Emery Davis and a step-great-grandson due in July; sisters, Louise Logan of Lynchburg and Gladys Welch of Shelbyville; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation is noon till service time. Pallbearers are John Robinson, Junior Davis, Leland Hill, Matthew Robinson, Daniel Harp, Jeff Musser. Honorary pallbearers are Brandt and Ethan Harp, Noah, Owen and Wyatt Musser. Interment will be at Hunter Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.