Doug Whiteaker passed away on May 12, 2020 at age 73. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Mr. Whiteaker served in the United States Air Force and later became a Lexus Service Technician. He enjoyed flying remote controlled airplanes and building computers.
He is survived by wife of 38 years, Kim Abercrombie Whiteaker; children, Bryan Whiteaker, Michael (Crystal McCoy) Whiteaker, and Jamie Foster; grandchildren Hannah Foster and Abbi Foster; siblings Jim (Sondra) Whiteaker and Linda Caldwell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by sons Michael Douglas Whiteaker and Lucas Paul Whiteaker, and parents Ben Whiteaker and Katherine Rodgers.
