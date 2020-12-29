Ralph Fuqua passed away on December 24, 2020 at age 55.
Services may be scheduled at a later date.
Mr. Fuqua is survived by his mother Goldie Fuqua; brothers, Clayton Rayford “Ray” (Gail) Fuqua of Pensacola, FL, Robert Terry (Kathy) Fuqua, and James Lynn (Kim) Fuqua, of Lebanon TN; numerous nieces and nephews; several cats; and his good friend from school days to present, Troy Bond.
He is preceded in death by father Clayton Fuqua Sr.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.