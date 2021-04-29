Ralph L. Jones Sr., age 89, passed away Monday April 26, 2021 in Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Franklin and Annie Juanita Thomason Jones; wife, Elaine D. Jones; and daughter, Jeanette Jones.
He is survived by sons, Ralph L. Jones Jr. and Stephen Edward Jones; daughter, Tracy (Pablo) Gutierrez; stepdaughter, Missy (Tommy) Morgan; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Mr. Jones was a member of the Lighthouse Tabernacle, a U.S. Air Force veteran, and was a groundskeeper for the Florida Department of Transportation.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 30 from 5-7 p.m. at the Lighthouse Tabernacle, 3762 Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon, TN. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at the church. Pastor Marc Wood will officiate the service. Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Tony Gutierrez, Jacob Hart, Jacob Johnson, Caleb Jones, Mark Kenney, and Nathan Pettit.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Alive Hospice in Madison, TN in honor of his late wife, Elaine.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
