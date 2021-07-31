Randall William Berry Sr., age 69, of Lebanon passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021.
He was preceded in death by parents, Russell and Alice Ruth Berry; brother, Rick Berry; sister, Patricia Berry and sister-in-law, Patricia Berry.
He is survived by sons, Randall (Heather) Berry II and Christopher (Carrie) Berry; brother Russell Berry; and grandchildren, Samantha Berry, Carly Berry, and Christopher Berry ll.
Mr. Berry was an Army Veteran. He worked in construction for Walbridge in Detroit, Michigan for over 30 years and then recently for Certified Construction Services out of Nashville. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending his time hunting, fishing, and golfing.
There will be a private family gathering at a later date.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
