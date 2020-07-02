Mr. Randy Jennings Jr., age 64, of Hermitage, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on June 30, 2020.
Mr. Jennings was born November 15, 1955 to the late Howard Randell Jennings Sr. and Neva Marie Kiser Jennings.
Randy graduated from Mt. Juliet High School, Class of 1974, and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served his country until 1980. Mr. Jennings was also a car salesman having worked for Murfreesboro Toyota as well as other car dealerships. Randy professed his faith in Jesus Christ at an early age and attended the Shepard’s Chapel Church in Nashville. He lived a simple life, as described by his family, and loved nature and being outdoors.
There will be a private service conducted by his family and friends at a later date.
Mr. Jennings is survived by his wife of 16 years, Darcel “Darcey” Denton Jennings; daughter, Katie Margeson of Alabama; son, Jeremy Mosley of Tennessee; sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne (Rickey) Kittrell of Lebanon; brother and sister-in-law, David (Susan) Jennings of Lebanon; and nieces, Whitney (Joe) McGill, Katlyn and Kara Coleman, and Bailee Fye.
In Lieu of Flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. You may do so on their website at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
