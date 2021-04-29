Mr. Ray Allen Tomlinson, age 8, of the Beasley’s Bend Community in Lebanon, passed away April 27, 2021 at his home.
A native of Wilson County, he was the son of the late Eugene and Willie Mai Edwards Tomlinson. He worked for the Tennessee Woolen Mills for 39 years, and retired from the City of Lebanon after 16 years of service and he was a life-long farmer. He was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by sister, Doris (Willie) Oliver; brother-in-law, Larry Blackburn; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Tomlinson.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Tommie Rae Dies Tomlinson; two children, Tony (Janet) Tomlinson, Anita (Don) Cornwell; three grandchildren, Travis (Hailey) Campbell, Eli (Ivy) Tomlinson, Ashley (Cody) Thayer; three great-grandchildren, twins Maleah and Madelyn Campbell and Kai Campbell; sister, Lorie Blackburn; and brother, Kenny Tomlinson.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro Mike Shelby officiating. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Active Pallbearer will be Travis Campbell, Eli, Tim and Keith Tomlinson, Cody Thayer, Eddie and Clayton Oliver, and Timmy Smith. Honorary Pallbearers are Jerry Powers, Kerry Linville, Larry Brown, and Johnny Dies. Visitation is Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and Friday from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to family health concerns all visitors please wear a mask.
Special thanks to caregivers Nancy Phillips and Stephanie White.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
