Ray Dill, age 78, passed away Monday, July 14, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Kathleen Walker Dill, and sister, Mae Dill.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy Phillips Dill; son, Rusty Dill; daughters, Rachel Dill and Renee Dill; brother, Jimmy Dill and his wife, Inez; and grandsons, J. R. Dill and Troy Dill.
Ray was a retired steel rule die maker with Rock Tenn, and later worked with the Auto Auction. He coached baseball in Lebanon for many years from Farm League to Babe Ruth. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, barrel racing, and attending activities at the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
