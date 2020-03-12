Mr. Ray Douglas Lester, age 77, of the Norene Community, passed away March 10, 2020.
A native of Wilson County, he was the son of the late Henry Douglas Lester and Florence Neville Lester.
He was a 1961 graduate of Watertown High School and received his BS from Middle Tennessee State University. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from AVCO/Textron. He was a faithful member of Salem Church of Christ where he had served as an elder, Sunday school teacher and song leader.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jane Baird Lester; two children, Lorie (Jason) Franklin, and Eric Douglas (Christina) Lester; and five grandchildren, Alexander Jace “A.J.” Franklin, Baylor Ray Franklin, Anna Elizabeth Lester, Bryant Douglas Lester, and Bennett Nicholas Lester.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Joey Barkley officiating. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. Honorary Pallbearers will be Men of Salem Church of Christ, Larry and Lloyd Baird, Dillard Rodgers, Lynn Russell, Anthony Maxwell, and Howard Thompson. Active Pallbearers will be A.J. Franklin, Baylor Franklin, Bryant Lester, Bennett Lester, Jason Franklin, Jerry Dunn.
Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
