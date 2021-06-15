Ray H. Fox, age 81, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by father, Omer Fox; mother, Eula Fox Smith; stepfather, J.D. Smith; brothers, Kenneth Fox and Gilbert Fox; and sister, Chris Haney.
He is survived by wife of 62 years, Peggy Sue Byers Fox; children, Sandy Fox (Louis) Barbeau, David (Lynn) Fox, and Bo (Lisa) Fox; brother, Don (Joyce) Fox; grandchildren, Randall (Amber) Fox, Adam Fox (Tim Marsh), Rebecca (Devon) Taylor, Alex (Tabitha) Barbeau, Brian (Kati) Barbeau, Carlie, Casey, and Carson Fox; 11 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Rip Vanwinkle.
Mr. Fox was a founding member of Cracker Barrel and a manager for 17 years. He was also a Navy Veteran. He enjoyed lake life and fishing and teaching his grandchildren how to fish.
The family would like to express a special thank you to caregivers, Amber Fox and Wanda Williams and the staff at Adoration Hospice.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 6 p.m. in the Maple Hill Church of Christ with visitation from 3 p.m. until the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
