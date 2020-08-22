Ray Owen Alsup, age 74, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.
He was preceded in death by father, John E. Alsup Sr.; mother, Nellie Lucille Bryant Alsup; and brother-in-law, Eldon Smith.
He is survived by son, Daniel (Laura) Alsup; daughter, Debbie (Mike) Sloan; brother, John E. (Donna) Alsup Jr.; sister, Nelda Smith; grandchildren, Callie (Kyle) Tuggle, Bryant (Erika) Alsup, Caleb (Megan) Alsup, Payton (Chelsey) Alsup, Case Sloan, and Drew Alsup; and great-grandchildren, Emery and Tinley Tuggle.
Mr. Alsup was
retired from Pirelle
Tires, as owner of
College Street Auto Sales, and as a farmer.
Visitation will held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from1-3 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main St., Lebanon, with graveside services to follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Don Hutchinson will officiate the services.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.