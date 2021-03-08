Mr. Ray Robertson, age 77, of the Norene Community, passed away March 5, 2021.
He was born in Wilson County, son of the late Elmer “Bud” Robertson and Betty Lou Peak Robertson. He was an electrician and was a Baptist.
He was preceded in death by wife of 42 years, Sue Ellis Robertson; son, Stephen “Bubba” Pryor; three sisters, Carol Sue Bowman, Virginia “Ginny” Huddleston, and Glenda Ramsay; and three brothers, Tommy, Billy, and J.C. Robertson.
Survivors include three children, Angela (Jeff Hallman) Bailey, Debby (Kerry) McCarver, and Michael R. Robertson; five grandchildren, Anthony (Liz) Spalding, Larry (Ashley) Bailey, Cody (Ashton) Bailey, Timmy Osiborski, Brittney Pryor; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Patricia Fleming, Betty Sellers, Peggy (Clayton) Gray, Donna (Mike) Givens; and two brothers, Buddy (Kathy) Robertson, Mark Robertson.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
