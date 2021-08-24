Raymond Hunter passed away on Aug. 20, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Malon and Ida Hunter; his wife, Pattie; infant son Steven; son, David Hunter; and sisters, Mildred H. Edwards and Ruth Arrington.
He is survived by his nephew, Glenn (Valerie) Edwards; nieces, Fay (Kai) Grissim and Kay (Ken) Berry; and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Raymond was born on July 10, 1928 at home on Horn Springs Road. He was a lifelong resident of Wilson County, living most of his entire life on the family farm on Mann Road. He was a 1946 graduate of Lebanon High School and then continued his education receiving a Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in education from Middle Tennessee State University. He began his teaching career at Flat Rock School as a teaching principal. He transitioned to Lebanon Special School District in 1955 as Industrial Arts teacher at Lebanon Junior High School and became principal in 1963. Then he opened Walter J. Baird School as principal in 1975. In 1979 after 25 years in the LSSD, he began working for the state of Tennessee at the Tennessee Preparatory School and completed his teaching career as the Superintendent of Tennessee School for the Blind.
He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Lebanon where he served as a deacon. He was also active with the Gideon’s International. Raymond enjoyed farming, traveling, spending time with family and friends, but most of all he enjoyed daily serving his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 5-7 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon. The Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 in the Partee House with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment to follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers include past and present principals and administrators of Walter J. Baird, Andy Brummett, Scott Benson, Mark Willoughby, Pam Sampson, Traci Sparkman, Tommy Hall and Linda McDowell.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.