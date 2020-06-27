Funeral services for Mr. Raymond L. Hankins will be 1 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Larry “Butch” Reed and Donnie Bain officiating. Interment will follow at Conatser Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday from 3-7 p.m. and Sunday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Hankins, age 82, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home.
Born June 5, 1938, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late James Herschell Hankins and Mae McCrary Puckett. He was a member of Berea Church of Christ. He owned and operated Bruno’s Automotive Products for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mattie Hobbs Hankins, on June 10, 2019.
He is survived by three children, Randy (Angela) Hankins, Anita Stafford, and Mike Hankins; nine grandchildren, Jacqueline (Jason) Burgess, Stephanie Patrick, Christopher (Irlyn) Hankins, Heather (Craig) Brown, Tiffany Stafford, Colton (Anastasia) Willits, Brittany Lloyd, Christina Hankins, and Kyler Hankins; and great-grandchildren, Noah Burgess, Cayden Brown, Lucy Burgess, Peyton Brown, Kate Patrick, Serenity Thompson, and Tanner Brown.
Active pallbearers will be Christopher Hankins, Jason Burgess, Noah Burgess, Craig Brown, Colton Willits, and Kyler Hankins.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
