Raymond Lanius

RAYMOND FRANKLIN LANIUS — age 84 of Lebanon passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Alive Hospice.
He was born May 13, 1937 to the late Charles and Ruby Lanius. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Paul Lanius.
He is survived by wife, Sadie Lanius; son, Michael (Diane) Lanius; brothers, Charles Tolbert (Margie) Lanius Jr. and Jerry (Wanda) Lanius; grandchildren, Travis (Samantha) Lanius, Matt Lanius, and Tiffany (Tim) Bennett; great-grandchildren, Brayden Lanius, Jayden Lanius, Casey Mann, and Jaxon Lanius; and numerous other loving family and friends.
Mr. Lanius was a member of Adams Avenue Church of Christ and an Army veteran. He assisted in the press box for both Lebanon and Cumberland football for 40+ years. He also drove a school bus for Wilson County School System for 15+ years and worked for PFG.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Adams Avenue Church of Christ from 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m. Bro. Stan Stevenson and Bro. Jim Byrd will officiate. Interment with military honors will be in the Leeville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Travis Lanius, Matt Lanius, Vince Lanius, Joe Jones Jr., Boo Bowling, and Stacy Cato.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Elders and Deacons of Adams Avenue Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Leeville Cemetery, Lebanon High School Football, or Cumberland Phoenix Baseball.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
