Mr. Raymond Littleton Highers III, U.S. Navy Ret., age 64, passed away July 27, 2020.
Born in Wilson County, TN, he was the son of the late R.L. Highers Jr. and Betty Smith Highers Rushing. He was a 1974 graduate of Lebanon High School and Tennessee Tech University. He served in the U.S. Navy for 31 years retiring as Fire Controlman Senior Chief in 2006. He served aboard the USS Enterprise, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USS George Washington. After retiring from the Navy, he worked as a Dell Computer serviceman and later worked at FedEx Distribution Center. He attended Life Church in Cookeville.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Susan Philyaw Highers; three children, Raymond L. Highers IV and his children, Dylan, Jackson Cole and Alexis, Amanda Nicole Highers and William Harrison Highers; and step-children, Jennifer and Morgan Siler, Pamela Stafford Wilmore, and Robert Stafford. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Hunter Highers.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Ted Kocher officiating. Visitation Friday 3-7 p.m. and Saturday 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.