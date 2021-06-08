Raymond Neely passed away June 4, 2021 at age 72. No public services are scheduled at this time.
Raymond Alex Neely was born in Lebanon, TN to Eugene Neely and Ara Horn. He enjoyed collecting and shooting guns and motorcycles, especially Harley Davidson.
He is survived by his children, Mischell Wood, Keith (Karla) Zachary and Shane (Stephanie) Neely; grandchildren, Michael Wood, Hannah Zachary, Kayden Neely and Kennedi Neely; brothers, Wesley (Pam) Neely and Mark Neely; sisters, Pat (Joe) Newman and Teresa Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Ara Christian; father, Eugene Neely; stepmother, Nelle Neely; and niece, Shawna Jennings.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.