Funeral service for Mrs. Reba Preston Sheetz will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rev. David Hesson officiating. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday from 9 a.m. until service.
Mrs. Sheetz, age 91, of Lebanon passed away September 28, 2021, at the Pavilion.
Born November 15, 1929, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Aubrey Shelton Howell and Ovie Mae Miller Howell. She retired from Robertshaw where she had worked in Human Resources. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, and O.E.S. Rose Croix Chapter in which she had served as Grand Matron.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Felix Turney Preston and Charles Sheetz; son, Lanham Turney Preston; sisters, Grace Gray, and Virginia Carpenter; and brothers, Aubrey and Shelton Howell.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jeanne Steele Preston; granddaughter, Victoria Preston (Josh) Watson; two great-grandsons, Jack Preston Watson and Samuel Turney Watson; brother, Charles (Mary Sue) Howell; three sisters, Donna Sue Lowery, Loretta (Tommy) Patton, and Barbara (Gig) Gillock; and sister-in-law, Mary Jo Howell.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.