Reed Woody, of Lebanon, TN, passed away on January 24, 2020 at age 87.
The Memorial Service is 3 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. The family will be accepting friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m.
Reed Woody was born in North Carolina to Pearl Ricker and Jim Woody. He served in the United States Army. In civilian life, he worked as a supervisor in textiles. He loved gardening, planting trees, and spending time with great-grandson Will. In his younger years, he was quite the baseball player.
Reed is survived by daughter Teresa (Bill) Moss; grandchildren Stephanie (Demond) Weir and Jewett Moss; brother Charles (Gwen) Woody; sisters-in-law Sue Collins and Margaret Reeves; great-grandchildren Will Weir and Alivia Weir; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by wife Betty Jean Woody; parents Jim and Pearl Woody; brothers Jack, Wayne, Bill Joe, and Bobby Woody; and sister Mabel Wiseband.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
