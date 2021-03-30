The world became a little less interesting early Friday morning March 26, 2021, when Regina Green Robinson took her last breath. She lived hard and passed quickly with pancreatic cancer.
She is preceded in death by her father, Foster Green; brother, Ronald Green; paternal grandparents, Jim and Cassie Green; and maternal grandparents, Dewey and Christine Edwards.
With a lot of prayer, dedication, and grace she was married to her wonderful husband, Michael Robinson for 40 years. Her mama, Elizabeth Green, held her hand her whole life and even during her final minutes and loved her unconditionally.
She lived to dress, help and embarrass her three daughters, Tiffany (Justin) Harris, Samantha (Sueellen Robinson-Cho), and her favorite, Caroline (Winston) Davis. She then moved onto questionably babysitting and virtual schooling her five (almost six) grandchildren, Matilda, Miles, and Micah Harris, Fulton and Oswald Davis and soon baby Charlotte Regina Davis. When she wasn’t pouring into her work or her friends, she was the beloved matriarch of the Robinson family.
Regina spent 41 years teaching Early Childhood Education Careers and was the creator of “Tot Time” Nursery School. She was a member of various community organizations and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church for 31 years. Lastly, she was the hardest working part-time receptionist the Tim Davis Law Office ever had.
She was never afraid of death and it showed in her last days. She was also never afraid to stop at a Ross, Walmart, or Dollar Tree along the way. Now she has everything she needs.
Please come and share your “Regina Stories” at the visitation on Tuesday, March 30 from 3-6 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 6 p.m. at the church. Bro. Kevin Owen will officiate the services. The family will have a private graveside service.
Active pallbearers will be Nick Holleman, Ricky Boyd, Ricky Stewart, Ricky Page, Donald Patton and Tim Davis. Honorary pallbearers are Miles Harris, Micah Harris, Fulton Davis, Oswald Davis, Justin Harris, and Winston Davis.
You may make a donation in her memory to the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, 2200 Childrens Way, Nashville, TN 37232.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
