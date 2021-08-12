Services for Mr. Neal, 53, will be Saturday at 1 p.m at Market Street Church of Christ. Family will receive family and friends at 12:30 prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Rest Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include daughter Laquita Neal; parents, Melvin and Freddie Neal; sister Yolanda (Khan) Hosey; nephews, Khan and Malik Hosey; aunts, Carrie Word and Linda Shannon; uncles, Frank (Joyce) Neal and Kenneth (Cheryn) Neal; devoted friend Renay White; and a host of cousins and friends.
In observance of the CDC guidelines, and in light of the COVID-19 Delta Virus Variant we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature checks strictly enforced. The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
