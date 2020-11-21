Mrs. Renee Adkisson Dowdy, age 77, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday November 12, 2020 at the Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville, TN.
She was born September 18, 1943 in Davidson County, TN to the late Joseph Aaron Adkisson and Ruffie Eugenia “Jean” McCanless Adkisson.
Mrs. Dowdy graduated from Donelson High School and went on to receive her cosmetology license. She was a hairdresser in the Mt. Juliet area for many years, having been part owner of the Charren’s Salon on Lebanon Road. She was a devout Christian, having professed Christ as Lord and Savior at an early age, and was a member of the World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William T. “Bill” Dowdy; son, William L. “Bo” Dowdy; and brother, Jody Adkisson.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Denise (Troy) Holley; grandchildren, Blaine (Kaitie) Holley, Brylee (Justin) Deitz, Braden and Brock Holley, and Victoria Dowdy; great-grandchildren, Lottie, Rowan, and Elias Deitz, Lee and Xander Dowdy, and Wynne and Cal Holley; sisters, Gayle Italiano and Peggy (Ken) Davis; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Fairview Church, 1660 Leeville Pike, in Lebanon, TN. Visitation with the family will be held at the church on Saturday from 1-3 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142.
