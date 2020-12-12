Rhea Seay, 69, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at Summit Medical Center.
Survivors include devoted mother, Dorothy Seay; siblings, Ester (Granell) McShepard, Charles (Ophelia) and Glenda Seay; and many devoted nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Walk-through visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 1-3 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Masks are required to enter the building. The graveside Service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Jennings Cemetery in Statesville, TN. Pastor Terrance Davis will offer Words of Encouragement.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
