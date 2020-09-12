Richard Lynn Griffin, 72, of Nashville, passed away on September 8, 2020, at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church in Watertown, TN. He was a 1966 graduate of Watertown High School and graduated from Trousdale County Vocational School. He owned and operated Griffin Heating & Air Service for over 40 years. He was a faithful and loving husband, dad, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He loved his home and the Tennessee Vols.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sarah Vaught and J. Doyle Griffin.
Richard is survived by his wife of 44 years, Virginia Harper “Ginny” Griffin; two daughters, Ginger and Lynn; five grandchildren, Lyndsey, Mason, Brianna, Heather and Braydon; two brothers, John Donald (Joyce) and C. David (Brenda) Griffin; father-in-law, James L. Harper; three nephews, Ben, Eric and Michael Griffin; and many special friends including his “Coffee Group” and Ricky Chenoweth.
The family extends special appreciation to Dr. Lester Porter and t
he entire team at Tennessee Oncology for their attentive and loving care.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Jones Hill Cemetery, Watertown, TN. Masks are requested.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 403 W. Main St., Watertown, TN 37184.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
