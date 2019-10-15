Richard Pinson, 72, of Lebanon, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Mr. Pinson is survived by his wife of 32 years Ruby Pinson, daughter Ina Pinson, Ruby's sons Jack and Brian, brothers Chris and Michael Pinson, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents Paul and Joyce Pinson, son Richard Todd Pinson, brothers Dwight Lynch and Roger Pinson, and sisters Carolyn and Hilda.
The funeral was Monday.
Wilson County Funeral Home, 615-444-5417.
