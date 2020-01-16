Rickey Marthel, age 66, passed away January 10, 2020 at his residence.
Survivors include; devoted son Lorenzo Dupree Marthel; very special loving friend Floretta Cartwright; sisters Anita, Jan, Zina Marthel and Marilyn Jones; step-children Tamara and John (Janice) Cartwright; grandchildren LaNika, Cortezia, Orlanda, Tupac, Ramon, Nakiya, and Zyan; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
His remains will Lie-in-State on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon with funeral to follow at Stateland MB Church, 4650 Wright Ave Old Hickory, TN. The eulogist will be Pastor Robert W. Willis. Interment will be at Benevolent Cemetery, Mt. Juliet, TN.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
