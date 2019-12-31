Ricky Eaton, age 65, of Lebanon died Saturday evening, Dec. 28, 2019 at his residence.
Born Jan. 11, 1954 in Murfreesboro, he was the son of the late William H. Eaton and Jimmye Adamson Eaton and was preceded in death by his sister, Valarie Joy Eaton.
Ricky was a graduate of Central High School in Murfreesboro and retired from Bridgestone where he served as a Union Stewart.
Ricky is survived by his longtime friends and caregivers, Elaine and Billy Golden of Watertown; step-daughter, Laina Drennon of Lebanon; grandchildren, Jordan and Jaina Drennon and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Don Mathis officiating.
Visitation hours were held from 4-8 p.m. Monday and are scheduled from 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Interment will follow at Salem Cemetery in Liberty. Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
