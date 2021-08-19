Ritchie Kem Allison, age 54, passed away Aug. 15, 2021 at Summit Medical Center.
Survivors include devoted mother Willie B. Allison; sisters, Margaret Ashworth, Rochelle (John) Hall, Frankie (Charles) Miller, and Karen (Richard) Rulicka; brother, William (Lillie) Corder; devoted companion, Stephanie Carter; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Community Walk Through will be Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family Visitation will be Saturday from 2:30-3 p.m. with funeral to follow at the above named chapel.
J.C. Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
