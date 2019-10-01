Rob Fannin passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at age 26. The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time at 10. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Rob attended Statesville and Leeville Methodist Church. He was employed by Lochinvar where he worked as a manufacturing engineer.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Robert Charlie Harris, James Dewey Fannin and Sally Marie Fannin.
He is survived by his father James Bryan Fannin, mother Linda Fannin, grandmother Lola Grace Harris,numerous cousins, and Godmother Dorothy Saddler.
Sellars Funeral Home. 615-444-9393.
