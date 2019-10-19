Robbie Robinson passed away on October 17, 2019 at age 84.
The funeral service, conducted by Brother Chris Dickens and Pastor Jeff Pratt, is 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday on 11 a.m. until the service. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service.
Mrs. Robinson was born in Smithville, TN and spent most of her life as a pastor's wife, a role she cherished. Mrs. Robbie was always there for anyone and everyone. She was a homemaker and attended Immanuel Baptist. She loved being outdoors, gardening, and having yard sales.
She is survived by daughter Jan Robinson Barwin, sisters Nina (Jimmy) Gentry and Linda (Edward) Calvert, and multiple nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 551/2 years, Billy J. Robinson, granddaughter Dr. Reca Barwin, parents Taylor and Dola Cope, and sisters Elvie Reeder, Opal Pirtle, Ruby Cope, Joyce Dean, and brothers Arbis Cope and Aaron Cope, and two infant siblings, Annie and Arlie Cope.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, 615-444-9393.
