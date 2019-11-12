Robbie Perkins passed away on November 11, 2019 at age 78.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Elder Eddie Gregory, is 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial.
Mrs. Perkins was best known for her long tenure as cashier at Al's Foodland. She loved flowers, cooking, and having a clean house.
She is survived by son Tony Perkins and stepchildren James Perkins, Jim Perkins, Emma Perkins, Evie Perkins, Ruby Perkins, and Betty Perkins.
She is preceded in death by first husband Benny Cooksey, second husband Sammie Perkins, son Benny Cooksey Jr., stepson Jerry Perkins, parents Catherine Sullivan and Henry Carmon, brothers Thomas and Charlie Carmon, and sister Elaine Whittemore.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
