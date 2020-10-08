Mr. Robert B. Halbert Sr., age 85, of the Taylorsville Community, passed away October 3, 2020.
He was born in Wilson County, April 26, 1935, one of 11 children of the late Dr. Thomas Edwin Halbert Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Grissim Halbert. He was a 1953 graduate of Lebanon High School where he played on the State Champion football team. He retired from the City of Lebanon Fire Department and was a lifelong farmer. He was of the Presbyterian faith. He served on the board of Wilson County Farm Bureau, a member of the Wilson County Cattleman’s Association and served on the Wilson County Equalization Board.
He was preceded in death by siblings Mary Sue Bland, Hays Halbert, Emile Manning, Ruth Namnoum, Jean Reasonover, Tommy Halbert, Clara Ingram and James Halbert.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sarah Vance Halbert; three children, Melinda (Mike) Forbes, Robert “Bob” (Amy) Halbert, and Patrick (Carrie) Halbert; seven grandchildren, Kyle Forbes, Nick (Christy) Forbes, Hannah (Cody) Smith, Emily, Will, Lucas and Grant Halbert; five great-grandchildren, Troy, Carter, Eli and Brooklyn Forbes, and Case Smith; and two brothers, Hamlet and John Halbert.
Graveside services will be held Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Sam Vance officiating. Pallbearers will be Kyle and Nick Forbes, Will, Lucas, Tim and Bo Halbert, Gregg Piercey and Doug Lasater.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Due to family health concerns all visitors are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.