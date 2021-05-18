Robert “Bobby” Melvin Jacobs, age 69, of Murfreesboro passed away May 14, 2021 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his wives, Betty Jacobs and Gayle Jacobs; parents, Charles and Norma Jacobs; brother, Billy Jacobs; and grandson, Wren Schlecht.
Bobby is survived by daughters, Crissy (Danny) Dales, and Casey (Will) Rhinehart; stepson, Michael Sellars; stepdaughter, Robin Schlecht; aunts, Freida “Sis” Eades and Patsy Hilliard; grandchildren, Caylee Porter, Danielle Dales, Megan Dales, Maria Schlecht, Natalie Schlecht, Macie Rhinehart, Lane Rhinehart and Gabe Sellars; and numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family and friends.
Bobby worked as a Dairy Farmer, being the owner and operator of Triple Pine Dairy, and worked for Bridgestone for 38 years.
Visitation for Mr. Bobby will be Tuesday, May 18 from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday, May 19 from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Chapel. Bro. Randy Ward and Bro. Charles Eaton will officiate the services. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer is Buddy Young.
In lieu of flowers contribution may be made in Mr. Jacobs memory to the St. Jude Hospital and American Cancer Society.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
