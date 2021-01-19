Robert “Bobby” Milton Brown, age 71, of Lebanon, TN, passed away December 5, 2020 in TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Milton Miller Brown and Pearl Turner Brown, and brother, Greg Brown.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mayfre “May” Brown; son, Bobby (Karen) Brown; daughter, Tonya Reeves; grandchildren, Tiona Atwood, Nicholas Moskos, Justin Brown and Ryan Brown; great-grandchild, Dylan Patrick; brother, Roger (Bonnie) Brown; sister, Brenda Davidson; and numerous nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends.
Mr. Brown was a member of the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church where served as backup Song Leader and Guitarist. He was a retired Fleet Service Clerk for American Airlines in Nashville, TN.
Visitation with Mr. Brown’s family will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon. A Memorial Service will follow at 5 p.m. at the church. Pastor David Thaxton, Rev. Roger Brown and Mr. Ed Biddix will officiate the service.
Honorary pallbearers will be American Airlines Employees and the American Airlines Retired Geezer’s.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mr. Brown’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
The family of Mr. Brown understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. we encourage you to leave condolences to the family at our website, www.partlowchapel.com
The family encourages those who will attend the Memorial Service to wear a mask.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
