Bob Mercer passed away on June 19, 2021 at age 82. The Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.
Robert Burnette Mercer was born in Knoxville, TN to Clarice Tufflemire and Robert V. Lovely. He served in the United States Army. As a civilian, he was owner of Bob Mercer Auction. He enjoyed life to the fullest, antiquing, dancing, bingo, fishing, and traveling.
Mr. Mercer is survived by children Penny (Clinton) Gentry, Roberta (Glenn) Ferguson, and Chris (Sherry) Mercer; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters; and one brother.
He is preceded in death by wife Barbara Jean Mercer; mother Clarice Blunkall; father Robert Lovely; and adopted father Sport Mercer.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.