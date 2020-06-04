Robert Campbell Chambers, age 91, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by parents, C.S. and Ruby Chambers; sister, Jewel Tomlinson; brother, Jimmy Chambers; daughter, Debra Midgett; and son, Tom Chambers.
He is survived by wife of 68 years, Dorothy Chambers; sons, Howard “Buck” (Judy) Chambers and David Chambers; sister, Elizabeth Hornsby; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Mr. Chambers was a member of West Hills Baptist Church and was retired from Ford Glass Plant. He was an Army veteran, serving his country in Italy.
Private graveside services will be held in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to West Hills Baptist Church, The American Cancer Society, or The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
