Mr. Robert Charles Hunt, age 72 of Lebanon, TN, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Mr. Hunt was born March 14, 1947 in Lebanon, TN, a son of the late Robert Seldon Hunt and Mable Anna Williams Hunt.
He married Clara Reed Gill Hunt on June 28, 1980 and she preceded him in death. Mr. Hunt was also preceded in death by Brother, Paul Edward Hunt; Grandson, Anthony D. Young; and two nephews. Mr. Hunt retired from Vulcan Materials — Lebanon Plant, where he ran a yard loader.
Mr. Hunt is survived by Children, Lonnie (Toby) Hunt of Lebanon, TN, Ricky Lynn Hunt of Lebanon, TN, David “Bubba” (Tammy Hooper) Willis of Lebanon, TN, Robbie L. (D.L.) Hayter of Lebanon, TN, Terri Jean (Danny) Denton of Lebanon, TN, Kevin (Amy) Willis of Ohio, and Gerald Willis of Pleasant Shade, TN; Grandchildren, Heather, Erika, Chris, Jessi, Lacy, Karli and John; 14 great-grandchildren; Sister, Linda Gill of Carthage, TN; Sister-in-Law, Lynda Hunt of Carthage, TN; and Special Friend, Harvey Fitzgerald.
The Family requests memorials in Mr. Hunt’s memory be made to assist with the funeral expenses.
Bass Funeral Home, 615-683-8212, www.bassfh.com.
