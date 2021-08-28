Mr. Robert Dempsey Ray, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Lena Ray; brothers, Jim Ray and Paul Ray; and sisters, Janie Warren, Duluth Baines, Jo Wilson, Evelyn Dies, Faye Bowman, and Lee Mofield.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Frances Lucille Ray; children, Shelia Annette Collins, Robert Dale (Robbie) Ray and Donald Dempsey Ray; brother, George (Kathy) Ray; sisters, Sue Morgan, Judy Fisher and Sylvia Crutcher.
Mr. Ray was a retired employee with the City of Lebanon Water Department.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 28 in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon. Michelle Brooks Young will officiate the service. Active pallbearers will be Edward Dillahay, Timmy Ray, Sam Crutcher, Austin Jones, Eddie Ray and Eddie Key.
