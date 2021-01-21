Mr. Robert Donald “Bobby Don” Timbs, age 78, was a retired Quality Control Inspector for Aerostructures/Triumph Group in Nashville, TN. Bobby went to be with Jesus on January 17, 2021.
Funeral service will be conducted at First Baptist Church Millington on Friday, January 22. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Millington.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Timbs of Millington and Fay Timbs of Lebanon, TN and is survived by his wife Freda of 20 years and his beloved fur babies, Bogey and Zoe.
Bobby and Freda were high school sweethearts at Millington Central High School in 1959/60 school year and graduated in 1961. Bobby moved to Lebanon, TN and after 41 years they were reunited and married on February 14, 2001.
Bobby is also survived by his children, Robbie (Angelene), Connie (Miller) and Michael (Melissa) Timbs and three stepsons Douglas (Traci), Kenneth (Shelby) and Michael (Niesha) Crenshaw; four grandsons and four step grandsons; four great-grandsons and one step great-grandson; two sisters Karen (Tony) Elmore from Lebanon, TN, and Sherry Hale from Gallatin, TN; a niece, Lisa (Stephen) Fischer, Gallatin, TN; and a cousin, Holly Hinshaw of Millington.
Bobby enjoyed his houseboat, skiing and fishing in Lebanon. After moving back to Millington, he became an avid golfer at Orgill Park and is a longtime supporter of UT Football (Go Vols!).
Special thanks to the caregivers from Crossroads Hospice and Pallative Care and the Amedisys Home Health professionals who provided support to him, his wife and family during his long illness.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to First Baptist Church Harvest Fund or a charity of your choice.
