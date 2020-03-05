Robert E. White age 78 passed away Saturday February 29, 2020 at Summit Medical Center.
His survivors include very devoted wife, Faye White; children, Valerie, Tiffany, Latisha and Latosha; two loving sisters, Miriam Baugues and JoAnn Williamson; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
His remains will lie in state on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon with funeral to follow at the above named chapel. Pastor Jeffrey L. Buford will be the Eulogist and interment will be at Mt. Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
