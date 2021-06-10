Robert “Bobby” Smith passed away on June 4 at age 83.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 12 p.m. June 10 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment to follow in Bethany Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the service.
Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Robert Earl Smith was born in Lebanon, TN to Ida Kent and Lawrence Smith Sr. He was a truck driver and enjoyed fishing. He is survived by sister Carey Smith Tyson; children, Ramona Kathryn Smith, Robert Lawrence Smith, Jennifer Michelle Netherly, William Jason Smith, Ilette Renee Rollins, Matthew Dayton Smith, and Sarah Mae Smith; nephews, Mike (Debbie) Hawkes and Robert Hawkes; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents Ida and Lawrence Smith; brothers, Lawrence Smith, Willie B. Smith, and Claude Smith; and sister Barbara Hawkes.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
