Mr. Robert Floyd Wiggins, age 69 of Liberty, TN, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his home.
He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Wiggins.
He is survived by mother, Patricia Wiggins, of Hartsville, TN; son, Robert Wiggins Jr.; five daughters, Debbie, Angela, Tina, Vicki and Lisa; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Richard James (Lynda) Wiggins of Amarillo, TX; and two sisters, Penny (Michael) Johnson of South Bend, IN, and Patty Hunt of Lumberton, NC.
No services are planned at this time.
Anthony Funeral Home, 615-374-2280, www.anthonyfhhartsville.com.
