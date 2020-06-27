Robert H. “Pete” Barnes, of Nashville, passed away June 24, 2020 at the age of 95.
He was born March 11, 1925 in Bassett, AR. He was preceded in death by son-in-law Josh Ambrose and great-grandson Sylar Weakley.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 75 years, Nita Barnes; sons, Hal (Mary Jane) Barnes, Steve Barnes; daughters, Vicki Ambrose and Mary Linda (John) Thomas; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was a proud Marine Corps veteran and served in the South Pacific during WWII, having fought in the infamous battle of Guadalcanal. He was a member of the Crieve Hall Church of Christ for over 60 years. He gifted his body to the Vanderbilt School of Medicine.
A memorial service will be held at Crieve Hall Church of Christ at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10 with visitation immediately following the service. Masks are suggested.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Church of Christ Disaster Relief Effort Inc., P. O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222-1180, or by making a check to Crieve Hall Church of Christ, designating it for Camp Leatherwood.
