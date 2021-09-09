Robert Nicholas Forbes, age 33, of Watertown, died Sunday morning, Sept. 5, 2021 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
Born Aug. 1, 1988, he was the son of Sammy Michael Forbes and Melinda Halbert Forbes and he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam and Edna Forbes and Robert Halbert.
Nick was a 2007 graduate of Watertown High School where he was voted Most Popular and was Senior Captain of the Watertown Tigers football team.
He is survived by his wife, Christy Scott Forbes; children, Troy, Carter, Eli and Brooklyn Forbes; parents, Mike and Melinda Forbes; brother, Kyle Forbes, all of Watertown; sister, Hannah Smith and her husband, Cody, of Lawrenceburg; nephew, Case Smith; grandmother, Sarah Halbert; aunts, Ginny (John) Laudeman and Cindy (Bart) Brown; uncles, Bob (Amy) Halbert and Patrick (Carrie) Halbert; father- and mother-in-law, David and Jane Scott; brother-in-law, Jesse (Kayla) Scott; sister-in-law, Becky Lorenzon; family friend, Roy Sweet; and cousins and many friends.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with T.J. Hewitt officiating. Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. till service time on Friday. Interment will be at Hunter Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a fund for the Forbes children at Wilson Bank and Trust.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
