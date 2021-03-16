Graveside services for Mr. Thompson, 68, will be Tuesday, March 15 at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service. In observance of the CDC guidelines, we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature checks strictly enforced.
He was preceded in death by devoted father, Reverend Charles E. Bender; brother, Ronnie Bender; caring mother-in-law, Izella Starks Nunley; bonus son, Joshua Bradley and grandson, Jaelin Davis.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Billie Jean Thompson, of Lebanon; children, Antonio (Taliah) Thompson of Madison, TN, Raetisha (Robert) McReynolds and Sherria Thompson, both of Clarksville, TN, Demetria (Clayton) Nunley and Casey Nunley, both of Lebanon, TN; grandchildren, Antonio Jr. and Antonia Thompson, Jaquerius and Lyjerica McReynolds, Mezman and Mezmariah Darden, Jayla Davis, Jaiya Apple, Trumaria, Zion, Bradley and Azellia Nunley and Kemarious Jobe; three great-grandchildren; loving mother, Odelia Bender, of Mt. Juliet, TN; siblings, Michael (Carol) Thompson, of Murfreesboro, TN; Vivian (Larry) Word and Rochelle Hayes, of Mt. Juliet, TN, Bonnie Campbell, of Old Hickory, TN, Melissa (Earnest) Ellison, of Nashville, TN, Crystal (Kristopher) James, of Powder Springs, GA, and a devoted sister, Cathy Bender, of Hermitage, TN; aunts, Hattie Thompson, Nellie Bender, Beatrice Bender and Linda Abston; uncles, William Howard Bender and Jimmy Martin; sister-in-law, Sally Oldham; brothers-in-law, Roy B. (Betty) Nunley, Garland (Jackie) Nunley, Willie (Sammie) Nunley and Horace (Tamara) Nunley; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, 615-444-3117.
