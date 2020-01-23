Mr. Rogers, 68, passed away Jan. 13, 2020, at Quality Healthcare.
He is survived by children Martha Rogers, Fred (Ashley) Rogers, and Doris (Grant) Smelcer, all of Lebanon, Deloris (Mark) Davis and Cecilia (Billy) Tucker, both of Watertown, and Mark (Julie) Lucas of Florida. He is also survived by siblings Eula May (Johnny) Porter, Patricia Johnson, and Charles Rogers, all of Lebanon; several grandkids and great-grandkids; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Bessie Rogers, son Michael Lucas, parents Charlene and Lorenzo Rogers, and siblings Carey Boles, Larry Rogers, and Charles Lynn.
Special thanks to the staff at Centennial CCU and caring staff at Quality Healthcare.
There will be a memorial at a later date.
