Robert Samuel Fletcher Sr. passed away October 12, 2019 at age 79.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 17th from 4-8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN.
Fletcher worked as a diesel mechanic for Purity and Don Shipper LLC. He enjoyed horseback riding, motorcycles and antique cars.
He is preceded in death by his parents Burgess and Thelma Fletcher, son Robert Fletcher Jr, brother Paul Fletcher and three sisters, Lillian Lawson, Bernice Arnold and Glenna Brooks.
He is survived by his sister Ruth (Raymond) Hasty, grandchildren Tiffany (Justin) Thompson and Kristy (Curtis) Young, great-grandchildren Logan McQuary, Stephanie Larsen and Wyatt Young, daughter-in-law Lisa Fletcher, special friends Robyn Thomason, Mark Henry and William Shipper and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.