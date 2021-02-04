Robert Stroud Gwynn Jr. — Bobby Gwynn — was born on Mother’s Day, May 12, 1946, and passed away February 1, 2021. He died after falling on ice in February 2015 and encountering a cascade of medical traumas during six years of surgical, remedial and custodial care.
Bobby grew up in Lebanon and lived there much of his life. He was the second child of Stroud Gwynn and Rebecca Suddarth Gwynn. His father was a well-known football coach in Middle Tennessee, who coached at Castle Heights Military Academy for many years. Bobby played football on his dad’s teams and went to Georgia Tech on a football scholarship, graduating with a degree in Business Administration in 1969. Bobby’s mother taught piano, and was a gifted seamstress, which served her well in a retail career with high fashion women’s clothing.
Bobby worked for years in companies which marketed residential and commercial infrastructure supplies. He was a faithful alumnus of Castle Heights, which shaped his friendship ties with close lifelong buddies. He had a soft spot in his heart for dogs, all dogs.
Bobby married twice and was proud of daughters Kelly Gwynn (David Brooks) of Atlanta, Rebecca Gwynn Dixon (Dave Dixon), and Jennie Burton (Jason Burton) of Lebanon. He enjoyed being grandfather to Maddie Thorpe and Luke Thorpe (Atlanta), Hugh Dixon and Nola Gayle Dixon and Case Burton (Lebanon). His son-in-law Dave Dixon was a devoted friend and crucial supporter during the past few years. His older sister Betsy/Bethroot Gwynn lives in Oregon.
Bobby’s family and friends grieve his loss and bless his delivery from suffering. The family would also like to express their thanks to Hearthside and the Pavilion for loving and caring for Bobby.
A Drive Through Visitation will be held on Friday, February 5 from noon until 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 415 West Main Street, in Lebanon. Graveside service will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Dr. David Hesson to officiate the service. Honorary pallbearers are Hugh Dixon, Case Burton, Luke Thorpe, Dave Dixon, Jason Burton, Joe Thomas and Joe Brakebill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Castle Heights Alumni Association, 1045 Woodmont Drive, Gallatin, TN 37066, or to New Leash on Life, 507 Jim Draper Blvd., Lebanon, TN 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
