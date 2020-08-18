Roberto P. Duran, age 60, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 in the Summit Medical Center, Hermitage, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Duran and Maria G. Pizano Duran.
Roberto is survived by his wife of 19 years, Adela Montes Trejo; his five children; brothers, Alejandro (Martha) Duran and Rogelio (Rosa) Duran; sisters, Maria (Jamie) Duran and CoCo (Manuel) Duran; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Mr. Duran was a member of St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church and was a self-employed Construction Worker.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. in the St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, Lebanon, TN. Rev. James Panackal will officiate the services. Visitation will follow the Funeral Mass in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN from 2-4 p.m.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.